USA Men's Soccer Team, FTW!

In the thrilling game that was headed towards penalty kicks, Miles Robertson headed in a free kick from Kellyn Acosta at the 117 minute mark to lead the USA to a thrilling win in the Gold Cup finale against hated rival Mexico.

After the United States failed to make the World Cup in 2018, the program took a serious hit from its fan base and the team was as low as it could go.

But with a number of young and vibrant players that are featured in Europe and around the world, the USA in a shocking manor beat Mexico in the Nations League final in June and now with this victory, this team is on the come.

What makes this victory so special was that all our top players weren't available so it was America's B/C team playing against Mexico's A- team.

A teary-eyed Alexi Lalas was almost speechless with this Gold Cup win.

The World Cup qualifiers start in September and as good as we have rebounded this year it would be for naught if we fail to qualify for Qatar in 2022.

I think we are clearly on the right track and although I'm not sold on Berlhalter as the coach, he's instilled a pride, energy and passion along with a winning mentality so far.

More of this, please.

Midday open thread below...

