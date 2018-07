NBC reports the happy news:

After 17 long nights trapped in a dark and damp cave, four remaining boys and their soccer coach were freed one-by-one by divers in Thailand on Tuesday.

Rescuers started the day hoping to free the boys and a 25-year-old coach who had been stranded for more than two weeks. The first of the group emerged Tuesday afternoon local time with the others following soon after, ending an eight hour and 15 minute operation.