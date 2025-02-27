One Big Problem With GOPer's Legislation To Put Trump’s Face On $250 Bill

There is a plus side to this idea. Federal law prohibits any living person’s face from appearing on U.S. currency. So...
Credit: AI via Rep Wilson/Xitter
By Conover KennardFebruary 27, 2025

There is a plus side to this idea. Federal law prohibits any living person's face from appearing on U.S. currency. Co-President Donald hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, and people noticed a big bruise on his hand, so maybe they should tell us what they're getting at. My imagination is running wild.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Joe Wilson, a Trump suck-up, announced on the Bad App that he has drafted legislation to make egg, gasoline, and grocery items less expensive. Just joking!

Instead, in a tone-deaf, lie-filled tweet, Wilson said he's drafting legislation "to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump. Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!"

Maybe eggs are going to be closer to $250. Who knows. You rich motherfuckers out there eating scrambled eggs every morning will have to let us plebs know about that.

The economy under President Joe Biden was robust , and Republicans know that. They've lied about the economy for the entire four years Handsome Old Joe was in office. In contrast, Donald left his first term with a negative job number after bungling the pandemic.

The job report should be interesting this month since the co-presidents have been firing thousands of hard workers, who, as Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert put it, she feels "distain" for the agencies.

20250227_000939

The wealthiest can throw their $250 bills around while DOGE ransacks our safety nets as the richest find comfort with their GOP tax breaks.

Is it 5 o'clock yet? I know I ask that a lot.

