One Big Problem With GOPer's Legislation To Put Trump’s Face On $250 Bill

There is a plus side to this idea. Federal law prohibits any living person's face from appearing on U.S. currency. Co-President Donald hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, and people noticed a big bruise on his hand, so maybe they should tell us what they're getting at. My imagination is running wild.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Joe Wilson, a Trump suck-up, announced on the Bad App that he has drafted legislation to make egg, gasoline, and grocery items less expensive. Just joking!

Instead, in a tone-deaf, lie-filled tweet, Wilson said he's drafting legislation "to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump. Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!"

Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump. Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President! pic.twitter.com/v4glGOB2z3 — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) February 25, 2025

Maybe eggs are going to be closer to $250. Who knows. You rich motherfuckers out there eating scrambled eggs every morning will have to let us plebs know about that.

The economy under President Joe Biden was robust , and Republicans know that. They've lied about the economy for the entire four years Handsome Old Joe was in office. In contrast, Donald left his first term with a negative job number after bungling the pandemic.

The job report should be interesting this month since the co-presidents have been firing thousands of hard workers, who, as Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert put it, she feels "distain" for the agencies.

The wealthiest can throw their $250 bills around while DOGE ransacks our safety nets as the richest find comfort with their GOP tax breaks.

Is it 5 o'clock yet? I know I ask that a lot.