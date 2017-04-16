Open Thread - Alternative To White House Egg Roll

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Open Thread - Alternative To White House Egg Roll

Natalie Rebetsky is a collector of White House Easter Eggs, but this year she felt bad about having a Donald Trump egg in her house, particularly because of his cuts to the Arts.

So she invested $5000 of her own money in having alternative eggs made by the same company that makes the White House eggs, and sold them via GoFundMe as a fundraiser for The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (PBS) and The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

These Easter Eggs are sold out.

h/t HGTomato. Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV

Fox Host To Muslims: 'If You Don't Want To Be Portrayed In A Negative Light' 'Don't Burn People Alive' And 'Set Off Bombs'
Fox host Jon Scott during a discussion about a plot line on the show Homeland: They're going to run the Boston Marathon tomorrow, right? Do we remember who the bombers of the Boston Marathon were? I mean -- just an aside to the Muslim community, if you don't want to be portrayed in a negative light, maybe don't burn people alive and set off bombs and things like that.
CLTV

Fox Host To Muslims: 'If You Don't Want To Be Portrayed In A Negative Light' 'Don't Burn People Alive' And 'Set Off Bombs'