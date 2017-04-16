Open Thread - Alternative To White House Egg Roll

Natalie Rebetsky is a collector of White House Easter Eggs, but this year she felt bad about having a Donald Trump egg in her house, particularly because of his cuts to the Arts.

So she invested $5000 of her own money in having alternative eggs made by the same company that makes the White House eggs, and sold them via GoFundMe as a fundraiser for The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (PBS) and The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

These Easter Eggs are sold out.

