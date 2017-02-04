Rep. Jordan: We'll Work With Democrats... If They'll Tank Obamacare

Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the controversial Freedom Caucus, told CNN's State of the Union that he's willing to work with the Democrats on healthcare, "if they are willing to do what we told the voters we were going to do."

In other words, 'do what we say' or fuggedaboutit.

The Freedom Caucus and the Trump administration repeatedly promised they would repeal and replace Obamacare immediately after the election and they know Democrats would never assist in that endeavor.

Host Jake Tapper asked the Ohio congressman if he's worried about Trump's threat to primary members of the Freedom Caucus and he said, "Jake, you know, competition is fine. I've never shied away from competition. If that's what happens, that's what happens."

Every congressperson hates competition at any level so who's Jordan trying to impress?

Tapper invoked an interview this week with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said, "Speaker Ryan said if you, quote, let the perfect become the enemy of the good, you'll push the president into working with Democrats. Does any part of Speaker Ryan's expression of concern make you worry at all? That this will become a liberal bill?"

Rep. Jordan answered by citing the low poll numbers of Trumpcare. "When did 'good' get defined as 17% approval rating? Come on."

Like Trump, when poll numbers support what they want, then they aren't fake.