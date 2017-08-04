Rep Tulsi Gabbard Skeptical That Assad Gassed Syrian Children

Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), the self-professed expert of international diplomacy, spoke with Wolf Blitzer on his CNN program Friday about Syria. She practically exonerated Bashar al-Assad for gassing his own people, especially the 'innocent babies.'

How can we trust our own generals, especially now that they are conflicting with the goals of President Putin Trump?

BLITZER: So, Congresswoman, are you saying when General Mattis, the Secretary of Defense, or General McMaster, the 'president's' National Security Adviser, come to the 'president' and they say, here is the evidence, we now know for sure that the Syrian regime did this, here are the various military options to respond, and he gives the OK, You say you have doubts about these generals providing that kind of truth to the 'president?' GABBARD: Well, Wolf, I remind you about what happened before we launched an invasion and occupation of Iraq. Then, Colin Powell and many others within the administration came to Congress, and came to the U.N. claiming they had the evidence proving that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. We launched a completely destructive, counterproductive war based on that intelligence, which has now years later proven to be wrong. ...Why should we just blindly follow this escalation of a counterproductive regime change war, sending American taxpayer dollars on these failed regime change wars that we have seen too often, in Iraq, in Libya and now continuing in Syria.

The Republicans also mention the failures in Libya, almost as if they are obsessed with it. Thanks Tulsi, we needed that.

No wonder the Congresswoman was so opposed to Secretary Clinton, she blamed Hillary's ardent supporter, President Obama, for not bombing Syria, while the noble Vladimir Putin completed the task? She most certainly did, as she tweeted it herself.

Al-Qaeda attacked us on 9/11 and must be defeated. Obama won’t bomb them in Syria. Putin did. #neverforget911 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 1, 2015

Tulsi Gabbard, self-professed 'anti-establishment Democrat' claims to love her country and won't let partisanship get in the way of her goals for 'world peace.' That goal includes not trying to remove Assad.

Gabbard described her serendipitous meeting with Assad while in Syria, as a noble gesture on her own House website: She also met with Trump during the transition time

“While the rules of political expediency would say I should have refused to meet with President-elect Trump, I never have and never will play politics with American and Syrian lives.

She won't play 'politics' with human lives, which include those innocent babies (not the guilty ones), she'll just toe the same party line as our Kremlin-based Trump White House. Her oddly funded mission to Syria raised a few eyebrows.

She had even criticized Obama for not using the term “radical Islam” to describe groups such as ISIS. And she introduced legislation that would bar the U.S. government from supporting groups allied with or supporting terrorist organizations, some of which are fighting against the Assad regime. Her views on Syria appear to align more closely with those of President Trump, who says the U.S. should focus its efforts on defeating ISIS.

Is it just another coincidence that the financiers of her trip are associated with an organization aligned with Assad, The Syrian Social Nationalist Party.

The Daily Beast labeled her Syrian escorts as fascists. another commonality shared with the Trump-Putin White House.

Who, then, are the Khawams? Gabbard’s press release described the pair as “longtime peace advocates.” The reality is, to put it as politely as possible, more complicated. In truth, Bassam and Elie Khawam are both officials in the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), a political party and paramilitary organization founded in Lebanon in 1932, and currently actively engaged in the Syrian civil war on the side of the Assad regime.

Some assert that the (SSNP) party’s ideology and flag take their inspiration from Nazism. Coincidences abound! Gabbard also refused to sign a Democratic letter denouncing Steve Bannon's White House position.

That certainly isn't a good sign, Tulsi. You shouldn't flirt with Fascism if you want a future in U.S. politics. When this nation realizes how bamboozled by the Russians we've been, the fascist-sympathizers will not be greeted with open arms.