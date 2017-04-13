Sen. Jeff Flake Raked Over The Coals At Town Hall: 'Shame On You!'
Here are some vignettes from Jeff Flake's town hall in Arizona, where constituents hammered him on everything from healthcare to whether he had any allegiance to his country.
One woman explained that she came from Germany, where universal healthcare was the standard for all citizens. She then asked him whether he would support single payer health care.
The crowd roared its approval.
In another vignette, a constituent asked him straight up when he would decide to put country over party.
Another roar from the crowd.
He smiled and condescended to a 16-year old girl, and was greeted with derision.
Here are some more moments, from Twitter.
2018 isn't going to be a pretty year for Senator Flake, I predict.
