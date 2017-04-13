Sen. Jeff Flake Raked Over The Coals At Town Hall: 'Shame On You!'

Here are some vignettes from Jeff Flake's town hall in Arizona, where constituents hammered him on everything from healthcare to whether he had any allegiance to his country.

One woman explained that she came from Germany, where universal healthcare was the standard for all citizens. She then asked him whether he would support single payer health care.

The crowd roared its approval.

In another vignette, a constituent asked him straight up when he would decide to put country over party.

Another roar from the crowd.

He smiled and condescended to a 16-year old girl, and was greeted with derision.

#FlakeTownHall yet again @JeffFlake smiles & laughs at questions Says he isn’t privileged This 16yo girl questioning him is 🔥 #FlakeOut18 — MikeMilzz🖇 (@mikemilzz) April 14, 2017

Here are some more moments, from Twitter.

Flake says what happened to Garland was "not w/out precedent." Man near front yells, "Bullshit!" Crowd chants "SHAME ON YOU!" — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) April 14, 2017

Crowd chanting "HEALTH CARE FOR ALL" and then "NO STUPID WALL" ahead of Flake town hall. — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) April 14, 2017

"I have never heard of anyone needing an operation going to Canada, or 🇬🇧, or Germany." @JeffFlake #FlakeTownHall — Indivisible AZ 5 (@IndivisibleAZ5) April 14, 2017

.@JeffFlake: I don't believe our Internet or health care are actually ranked lower than other countries — Hannah Moulton Belec (@MoultonBelec) April 14, 2017

2018 isn't going to be a pretty year for Senator Flake, I predict.