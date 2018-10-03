Sen. Jeff Flake Says 'No Time, No Place' For Trump's Attack On Ford

Trump showed his true colors by ridiculing Christine Blasey Ford last night, and Sen. Jeff Flake was appalled.

"There is no time and no place for remarks like that. To discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right. It's just not right," Flake said.

"I wish he hadn't have done it. I just can say it is kind of appalling."

Really, Jeff? You think?

Morning Joe's Willie Geist reacted to the comments.

"That was Sen. Jeff Flake reacting to President Trump's remarks last night at a rally in Mississippi. Joining us now, Senate Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois. You put out a statement on Friday saying you would vote no on Kavanaugh. This was before the FBI investigation was launched. You pushed hard for an FBI investigation. You pushed Judge Kavanaugh during his testimony to commit to an investigation. Do you wish that the FBI agents would talk to both Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford, as they have not yet?" he said to Sen. Dick Durbin.

"They should speak to any witness and that would include Dr. Ford as well as Judge Kavanagh," Durbin said.

"As far as the FBI investigation, there isn't one of us are doing. We continue to get the reports of people reaching them with important information. They can't get through. I just can't tell you where it stands. I'm counting on the FBI to do a professional job on behalf of an organization which we respect as the most important and probably the best criminal investigation agency in the world."

"They are professionals, as you know. What is the explanation you have received or what can you surmise about why they wouldn't have interviewed the two key witnesses? They have to have this done by Friday. Beyond that, why wouldn't they interview those people?" Geist asked.

"My theory is that if Dr. Ford is interviewed, they have to interview Judge Kavanaugh and those who are handling his nomination do not want him to be put into a position of having to explain some of the things which he said before the committee," Durbin said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"Why would the FBI concede that point to the White House?"

"They shouldn't concede it to anyone. They were given a responsibility of a thorough professional investigation," Durbin said.