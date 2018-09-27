WATCH: Women React As Feinstein Lists Kavanaugh's Alleged Behavior

By Frances Langum
As Dianne Feinstein reads accounts of Brett Kavanaugh's alleged frat boy sex offenses, Dr. Christine Ford gets emotional and takes a drink of water to recover.

But look at the female staffer behind Sen. Feinstein and you will see this isn't just about Dr. Ford. It's all of us who are traumatized by hearing this account.

And November is coming. There will be a reckoning, regardless of how this Kavanaugh travesty plays out.


