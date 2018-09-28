Rape Victims Corner Cowardly Jeff Flake In Elevator, Demand Justice

Sen. Jeff Flake was cornered in the Senate elevator this morning as anguished rape victims demanded he listen to them.

"I told the story of my sexual assault. I told it because I recognized the story that she is telling the truth," one victim said.

"What you are doing is allowing someone who actually violated a woman to sit on the Supreme Court. This is not tolerable. You have children in your family. Think about them. I have two children. I cannot imagine that for the next 40 years they will have to have someone in the Supreme Court who has been accused of violating a young girl. What are you doing, sir?"

Another victim spoke. "Nobody believes me. I didn't tell anyone and you're telling all women that they don't matter, that they should just stay quiet because if they tell you what happened to them, you are going to ignore them. That's what happened to me, and that's what you are telling all women in America, that they don't matter. They should just keep it to themselves because if they have told the truth, they're just going to help that man to power anyway. That's what you're telling all of these women. That's what you're telling me right now.

"Look at me when I'm talking to you," she demanded. "You are telling me that my assault doesn't matter! That what happened to me doesn't matter. And that you're going to let people who do these things into power. That's what you're telling me when you vote for him. Don't look away from me. Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me, that you will let people like that go into the highest court of the land and tell everyone what they can do to their bodies."

Go watch it all. It is truly heartbreaking.