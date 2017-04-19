Spicer Shrugs At Aircraft Carrier's Wrong Course: It Would Get There Eventually

Sean Spicer had a rough time in this morning's press briefing trying to defend their claims that an American armada, including aircraft carrier U.S.S. Vinson, was on it's way to the Sea of Japan when it was actually going the opposite direction and is a week away from its new destination.

A reporter asked him to explain, "On the "USS Carl Vinson," what happened? Take us through the events that led to the miscommunication this administration thinking that this vessel was thousands of miles away from its actual location."

Spicer feigned a hearing problem, "I'm sorry, can you repeat the last part?"

Spicer then denied making any false claims about our American aircraft carriers, "PACOM put out a release talking about the group ultimately ending up in the Korean peninsula - that's what it will do."

And then he passed the buck to the DOD.

The reporter again pushed him on Trump's words to the contrary.

Spicer replied, "The president said we'd have an armada going towards the peninsula. That's a fact. It is happening..."

Another reporter followed up by asking how our allies in the region would ever depend on us now, since "there was no USS Carl Vinson."

Spicer turned it back on PACOM and continued with his nonsense.

"The statement that was put out was that the Carl Vinson group was headed to the Korean peninsula. It is headed to the Korean peninsula."

The reporter said, "It's headed there now, it wasn't..."

Then Spicer blamed the media and continued to obfuscate Trump's original words on the matter, "We said it was heading there, it was heading there, it is heading there - so that remains..."

When he was pressed that our allies were misled, Sean blamed the allies and the media for not seeking clarification.

Another reporter jumped in and pressed further, "Don't you think it was a little misleading? No one found out about it till a picture was posted on a page."

Spicer, "What part is misleading? We were asked a question about what signal it sent. We answered the question what signal it sent. I'm not the one who commented on timing."

The reporter replied, "What's misleading is people thought it was headed there now. It's going to be there weeks later....

Spicer was still belligerent, "I understand the question, right. It was announced that it was going. It will be there. We were asked simply a question on that. I think all other questions should be asked of the department of defense..."

Spicer moved on from there.

The Trump administration can't even be counted on to give an honest answer on something like the movements of our aircraft carriers.

There was no gain to the lie except to back up Trump's childlike braggadocio and in effect it erodes the trust of our allies and the American people.

All Trump had to say was they were going to be diverting resources to the area, but he can't help himself from acting like a grandiose narcissist.

If they can lie about something as small as the direction our aircraft carriers are headed, how can they be trusted, ever?