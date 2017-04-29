Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner

I remember Al Gore doing a bit on SNL after the 2000 loss that was intended to be funny and bittersweet, but literally just made me cry. So did this bit from Samantha Bee's "Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner." Every morning I wake up with a part of me still clinging to the hope that this is all a bad dream.

On Trump's 101st day, he's going to go visit John Dickerson. With all due respect to Dickerson, I can't watch it. It's too painful to contemplate, especially if my suspicions of Trump's declining mental faculties are true. Just like the mainstream media cannot bring themselves to be honest that we have one functioning political party and one batshit crazy obstructionist party (h/t Driftglass), I don't think that they can be honest that POTUS may be suffering from some sort of dementia...until it's too late.

So what's catching your eye this morning?