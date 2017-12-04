Trump Admits Health Care Cuts Needed For Tax Cuts To Billionaires

The majority of Trump voters do not want cuts to their health care. In fact, they elected him partly because he departed the Republican party line on health care, promising they'd have "great health care" for a lower price.

Paul Ryan is one of the most unpopular Republicans in the country because he is the face of ACA repeal, something most voters don't want. They have told their representatives at town halls and at the ballot box that they are not interested in dying, and dying quickly.

Yet. Here is Donald Trump, sitting down with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo explaining why it is urgent they repeal the ACA and cause so many to die, and die quickly.

"We will save, perhaps, 900 billion dollars" by repealing the ACA, Trump told Bartiromo. "You know, if you look at the kind of numbers that we're talking about, that's all going back into the taxes."

He continued, "And we have to do health care first to pick up additional money so that we get great tax reform."

Hey Trump voters! Do you understand that repealing the ACA and leaving you with no access to health care is a portent of how "tax reform" will work? All those Goldman Sachs guys aren't in the administration for nothing. Your healthcare is what will pay for their tax cuts.

Right now, they seem to think gutting Social Security by dropping the payroll tax is somehow a "middle class tax cut." It's not. Nor is any of their "tax reform" intended to benefit the poor and middle class. None of it.

Get your pitchfork and torch ready, folks, because we are going to hold Trump to his promises on this. He promised BETTER healthcare, and there's only two ways to deliver it. Medicare for All, or else fix the ACA's issues.

Repeal is not an option.

Die, and die quickly is not an option.

We will not watch our loved ones die so Charlie and David Koch can get a tax cut. We will NOT.