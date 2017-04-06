Trump Launches Cruise Missile Strikes Against Syria (Updated)

Let war begin! Trump needs a distraction from the Russia investigations, and it never hurts to flex power to bolster those sagging approval ratings, too.

So we're clear here, if Trump gave a fck about gasping Syrian children, he'd open the refugee doors and welcome them in. But instead. he just lobbed around 60 cruise missiles at an airfield near Homs.

NBC News reports:

About 60 U.S. Tomahawk missiles, fired from warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted an air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that American officials believe Syrian government aircraft launched with a nerve agent, possibly sarin.

Here are some questions I have for Trump and his band of military advisers, courtesy of Win Without War.

What are the goals of military action against the Assad regime and how will the U.S. respond if those goals are not met by the initial military action?

How would U.S. bombs help end the ongoing civil war?

What will the U.S. do if American military forces are resisted by Russian forces who operate in the same contested airspace over Syria?

Is the goal regime change? If not, how will Trump then work to end the war and prevent further atrocities in Syria by the Assad regime? If the goal is regime change, what happens the day after Assad is removed from power?

How will President Trump avoid the disasters of Iraq and Libya, the years of deadly conflict that continue to destabilize those countries today?

How will the U.S. ensure this intervention does not aid extremist militants associated with al Qaeda and ISIS who are amongst the strongest anti-Assad forces in Syria currently?

How will U.S. bombs alleviate the ongoing human suffering in Syria or help the millions of refugees created by the civil war? How will an intervention not simply make the war worse?

Finally, let us review Trump's reaction when President Obama was confronted with Assad's use of chemical weapons against his own people.

Congress must approve this. They declined in 2013. Now they must vote.

Update:

Trump just gave a ridiculous statement to the press via recorded video. I won't post it here, because the sound was terrible and you can read the text below.