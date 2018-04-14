Gen. Mattis Says Military Strikes Were Targeted Against Chemical Weapons

By Susie Madrak

I'll say what we're all thinking: Was this Operation Wag The Dog?

After all, Assad's been using chemical weapons all along. Why the U.S. military strike now?

And there is, as always, that pesky little problem of military action without Congressional approval -- as someone once pointed out:

Trump said the strike was the beginning of a "sustained attack." Mattis says this was a one-time strike to cripple Assad's chemical weapons capabilities.


