US Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Thursday joked that National Security Adviser John Bolton was "the devil incarnate."

"I heard you're actually the devil incarnate and I wanted to meet you," Mattis said upon Bolton's arrival at the Pentagon.

On the video I hear Bolton laughing, but no denial, how about you?

But all kidding aside, great news for the Trump team, the Pope allegedly said there's no Hell, you just disappear. Kthxbye.