Trump Thought Being President 'Would Be Easier'

Donald Trump's latest interview with Reuters is just chock-full of goodness. From rumbling with North Korea to expressing sympathy for Kim Jong Un, he's got something to say about everything, even his own tenure in the White House.

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump mused. "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

Well, yeah. As Greg Greene on Twitter pointed out, he saw a Black Guy doing it and figured he could do it better without actually working hard.

View it from his eyes: he saw a black guy in a government job. A man like Trump, he can do the same work in his sleep. https://t.co/NQGLgCnNwo — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) April 28, 2017

Of course, he also couldn't resist another opportunity to brag about his electoral win.

More than five months after his victory and two days shy of the 100-day mark of his presidency, the election is still on Trump's mind. Midway through a discussion about Chinese President Xi Jinping, the president paused to hand out copies of what he said were the latest figures from the 2016 electoral map. "Here, you can take that, that's the final map of the numbers," the Republican president said from his desk in the Oval Office, handing out maps of the United States with areas he won marked in red. "It’s pretty good, right? The red is obviously us." He had copies for each of the three Reuters reporters in the room.

Whatever. If the job is too hard for you, Trump, resign. Sooner rather than later, please.

For more on how tough things are for Trump (and his staff), read this.

As Trump is beginning to better understand the challenges—and the limits—of the presidency, his aides are understanding better how to manage perhaps the most improvisational and free-wheeling president in history. “If you’re an adviser to him, your job is to help him at the margins,” said one Trump confidante. “To talk him out of doing crazy things.”

This tidbit made my jaw drop:

But they’re learning. One key development: White House aides have figured out that it’s best not to present Trump with too many competing options when it comes to matters of policy or strategy. Instead, the way to win Trump over, they say, is to present him a single preferred course of action and then walk him through what the outcome could be – and especially how it will play in the press.

And he thinks it's hard. Okay, then. Resign.