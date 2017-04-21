Tucker Carlson Demeans Female Political Scientist: 'What Does Your Mom Think?'

Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host chosen to replace Bill O’Reilly, deliberately tried to demean political science professor Caroline Heldman’s argument for higher taxes on the very wealthy by saying, ”You’re from an affluent family. What does your Mom think of this?”

I previously noted Carlson’s disrespectful and sexist behavior toward Heldman in a post that focused on Heldman coming forward as a recent accuser of Bill O’Reilly.

But in light of Carlson’s elevation as a replacement for the ousted O’Reilly, supposedly part of Fox’s commitment to “a work environment built on the values of trust and respect,” I thought this segment deserved a post of its own.

That line was not the only disrespect shown to Heldman on the show. Here’s what else I caught:

Predictably, Carlson used that [sneering question] as a launch pad to suggest that Heldman is some kind of hypocrite who doesn’t “practice what you preach.” Even though Heldman repeatedly told him that she is not in the one percent and donates a lot of her income to charities. In a final effort to demean and denigrate her, Carlson laughed derisively as he closed the interview, snarking, “Call me when you start sending all your money to the government and then I’ll follow suit.” He could barely get out the words from laughing so hard at her.

And it wasn’t just Carlson. Although the discussion was about raising income tax only on the very wealthiest, the lower third identified Heldman throughout as “socialist professor.”

Carlson has a history of sexism on Fox News. Last month, he accused Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of wanting to emasculate the military after she harshly grilled the commandant of the Marine Corps over the nude photo scandal. Carlson, without a lick of evidence other than Gillibrand's stern rebukes, said she “hate[s] the culture of the military because it’s warlike and masculine.” Media Matters has more examples of his sexism.

Although I applaud any effort by Fox to address sexual harassment off camera, there’s no excuse for sexism and disrespect on camera, either.

Watch it above, from the April 18, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Originally published at Newshounds.us