Video Of Overbooked Passenger Dragged Off Flight Goes Viral

Two things: First, you'd think companies would realize by now that everyone has a damn news camera in their hand at all times.

And: Second, apparently corporate America needs regulations in order to not physically hurt people to maintain profits.

This United Airlines passenger was sitting on an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville. The airline found out too late that they needed four seats for crew transportation. Gate crew asked for volunteers, got none, picked people via computer, this guy was one but would not budge, was dragged off by law enforcement of some type.

Everyone had their cell phone cameras on.

United is already in trouble over the leggings incident of only a short while ago?

To repeat, United stmt. to NBC News confirms the flight was overbooked & the passenger refused to leave. Doesn't explain that kind of force. pic.twitter.com/uMeEkrmeOH — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 10, 2017

United: Alright, it’s been almost three weeks since we were in the news for the leggings thing. We need to get trending again. Who has ideas — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) April 10, 2017

Airlines are already required to "compensate" passengers who are bumped from a flight with cash or free tickets. I've never been on an overbooked flight where upping the ante to two free tickets didn't get the required number of volunteers.

Why didn’t United go higher? I once got $1,000 + a hotel room + a meal voucher + a flight the next day to get off an overbooked plane. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 10, 2017

But profit margins being as slim as they are, hey, why not randomly select someone and get the cops to arrest them on board?

Some on Twitter made light of it.

If only the guy dragged off the United plane had had a can of Pepsi — Jessie (@NicCageMatch) April 10, 2017

Pepsi: Wow , that commercial was a really bad idea. @United: Hold my beer...#flight3411

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Scott Brock (@iscottbrock) April 10, 2017

The violence is serious, and I still maintain additional legislation is apparently needed that once your butt is on the plane and in the seat, it's yours to keep.