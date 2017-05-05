5 Things: This Week On Fox News, America's Pravda

It's almost impossible to keep up with the lie/propaganda firehose over at Fox News. The Ailes and O'Reilly sex scandals, along with the departure of their honcho Bill Shine, has changed nothing about the network's primary goal of lying to favor Republican politics.

And the so-called president believes every word they say.

1

.

What the hell. Fox is airing blatantly fake news.



Comey was FIRED by Trump, he did NOT resign. pic.twitter.com/XXD83wnqGi — Parker 🏳️‍🌈 (@realParker9) May 9, 2017

.

2

.

Top stories



CNN: Why Trump fired Comey

MSNBC: Senate subpoenas Flynn

Fox News: Betsy DeVos was booed pic.twitter.com/y0d8jmgeEN — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) May 11, 2017

.

3

.

So this is why Fox News viewers are so stupid. pic.twitter.com/Mexa3dGpVT — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 11, 2017

.

4

.

Stop the presses, Y'all! @FoxNews just sent me this alert. pic.twitter.com/xEjzylXR7W — Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) May 11, 2017

.

.

.

Remember that Fox's excuse for everything is that their ratings prove they are valid. Oops.

.

5

.