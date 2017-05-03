And You Thought There Was No Downhill From 'Why Did We Fight The Civil War?'

Golf Digest is now a news magazine.

They are reporting that there’s a marker on Donald Trump’s golf course marking a Civil War battle that never happened.

The marker reads:

“Many great American soldiers, both of the North and South, died at this spot. The casualties were so great that the water would turn red and thus became known as ‘The River of Blood.’ It is my great honor to have preserved this important section of the Potomac River!”

Hmmmmm. Not so much.

Every historian they checked with said nope. Apparently, there was a battle something like that 11 miles up the river, but not here on the Trump golf course, says Richard Gillespie, the executive director of the Mosby Heritage Area Association.

Trump’s response?

Trump … questioned how historians could dispute the battle. “How would they know,” he told the Times. “Were they there?”

Was that the answer he gave on all his history tests?

I’ll bet you a nickel that he got some sort of tax break for preserving a historical site. Yeah, a made-up historical site.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com