Caption This Photo!

By Frances Langum
Jason Chaffetz wheels in from his pre-existing condition surgery to steal health insurance from 24 million. Let's make it a meme!

Don't forget that whatever Congress does to YOUR health insurance today, they've exempted themselves from the effects of their own horrible actions.

Put your meme caption in comments before 4:00 pm Pacific Time; winner's meme will be photoshopped and appear in tonight's open thread at 8:30 Pacific Time.

Judge's decisions are final.

Driftglass came up with:

"Stealer's Wheels" and

"The Wheels on the Putz Go Round and Round."

Do better than that.


