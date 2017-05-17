CBS This Morning: Republicans Refused To Appear On Comey Story

By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
After interviewing Sen. Tim Kaine about the Trump/Comey firing and possible obstruction of justice charges, Charlie Rose, co-host of CBS' This Morning told his audience why no Republicans were on to give their opinion..

Rose said, "We'd like to note that we reached out to twenty Republicans, senators and representatives to appear on this broadcast. We also reported and requested that someone from the White House join us at any point during our two hour broadcast to respond to the latest news. All declined our invitation."

Sean Spicer isn't the only one cowering around the bushes.

The entire Republican party are nowhere to be found.

