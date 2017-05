A week or so ago I heard a voice I knew well but I couldn't place the song it was attached too Listening to the honey coated rasp closer I thought "Is this a new Afghan Whigs song?"

Sure enough. It's off their latest album (which is only the 2nd one they released since 1998) which is called In Spades. I'll probably be spending more time absorbing the entire thing over the next week or so too.

What are you listening to tonight?