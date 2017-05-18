C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Black Lips

The first time I saw the Black Lips play they were just kids. I mean practically literally too as they weren't even of legal drinking age. Their sound was very ramshackle and the instruments they were playing on weren't much better. They spent almost as much trying to kick or punch each other as they did playing their songs.

After their set, all I could think was "What a charming bunch of juvenile delinquents." I gave them directions to party. When they arrived the host wasn't too sure about even letting them in because, well, they weren't even of legal drinking age. I talked her into it and they were pretty much charmed everyone at there with some teenage pranks and dares. If you want more details as to what those pranks and dares were though, you'll have to wait for those stories some other time. Y'know to protect the innocent and all that.

That was about a decade and half ago. They recently released their 8th studio album Satan's Graffiti or God’s Art? Have they grown up a bit in all those years? Yes, but there's still a lot of mischievousness in their 60's fried influenced garage-psych-punk thang.

What are you listening to tonight?

