Is David Clarke Going To Homeland Security Or Not?

Clarke told WISN 1130/AM host Vicki McKenna that he would be an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, where he'll act as a liaison to local and state law enforcement, tribes, and the private sector. The position will be in the Office of Public Partnership and Engagement. "I’m both honored and humbled to be apt to this position," Clarke said. "It’s going to be a steep learning curve for me, serving in the Department of Homeland Security, and I look forward to joining that team."

On Wednesday, Milwaukee County Sheriff and Uncle Ruckus wannabe David Clarke went on the radio with radio squawker Vicki Mickenna to say that he is resigning from office to take a job as assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security. Hilariously, it is to be in the Office of Public Partnership and Engagement

But is he really going?

DHS is refusing to say whether it's true or not:

Sr. positions are announced when made official by the Sec. No such announcement w/ regard to the Office of Public Engagement has been made. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 17, 2017

Likewise, Scott Walker, who would find Clarke's replacement (may I suggest a rancid potato?), said that he hasn't received a resignation letter from Clarke yet. Likewise, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said that he hasn't been told anything yet either.

Could it be true? Maybe. Clarke's incompetence would be a perfect fit in Trump's administration and Clarke is desperate to get out of Milwaukee, before he gets held accountable for the four deaths at his jail.

Then again, it could be Clarke simply trying to stir things up to get attention and maybe to take attention off of Trump's ongoing series of implosions.

Stay tuned, same clown channel, same clown time....