Is David Clarke Going To Homeland Security Or Not?

By capper
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

On Wednesday, Milwaukee County Sheriff and Uncle Ruckus wannabe David Clarke went on the radio with radio squawker Vicki Mickenna to say that he is resigning from office to take a job as assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security. Hilariously, it is to be in the Office of Public Partnership and Engagement:

Clarke told WISN 1130/AM host Vicki McKenna that he would be an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, where he'll act as a liaison to local and state law enforcement, tribes, and the private sector. The position will be in the Office of Public Partnership and Engagement.

"I’m both honored and humbled to be apt to this position," Clarke said. "It’s going to be a steep learning curve for me, serving in the Department of Homeland Security, and I look forward to joining that team."

But is he really going?

DHS is refusing to say whether it's true or not:

Likewise, Scott Walker, who would find Clarke's replacement (may I suggest a rancid potato?), said that he hasn't received a resignation letter from Clarke yet. Likewise, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said that he hasn't been told anything yet either.

Could it be true? Maybe. Clarke's incompetence would be a perfect fit in Trump's administration and Clarke is desperate to get out of Milwaukee, before he gets held accountable for the four deaths at his jail.

Then again, it could be Clarke simply trying to stir things up to get attention and maybe to take attention off of Trump's ongoing series of implosions.

Stay tuned, same clown channel, same clown time....


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV