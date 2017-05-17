David Gregory: 'Insert President Hillary Clinton Into This Sentence'

David Gregory was on a CNN New Day panel with Chris Cillizza and Jeffrey Toobin this morning to discuss the bombshell of the James Comey memo.

"I think we have to add to this discussion the outrageous silence from Republicans," Gregory said.

(He's right. Charlie Rose says CBS This Morning reached out to 20 Republicans and the White House to appear on today's show and all of them turned them down.)

"Insert President Hillary Clinton into this sentence and you know the independent prosecutor would need a vacation at this point because he or she would be working so long. It is ridiculous that republicans are sitting back.

"Come on. get in the game. Come on, guys. Get in the game here. Get in the war and start doing your job."

Well, Dave, other than the fact that it's not a "game" or a "war," and that this scandal-ridden White House will affect the lives of everyday Americans, you make a good point. If this was Hillary Clinton, there's no question the Republicans would be at the front of the lynch mob and egging on the crowd.