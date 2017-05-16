Erick Erickson: 'I Am Told What [Trump] Did Is Actually Far Worse Than What Is Being Reported'

The Trump administration and his supporters have focused on "the leakers" of the Washington Post story rather than what Trump actually did.

For months they attacked Hillary Clinton for her handling of classified information that was never compromised, but Trump divulged super secrets to our enemy to puff himself up like the braggart he is and the Republican response for the most part has been a yawn.

James Comey was vilified for not investigating the leakers by Trump and was fired in part because he focused on Russia.

These leakers have been characterized as the "deep state" by the Alex Jones types, members of the intelligence community who hate Trump by James Rosen and the usual "Obama supporters" narrative from the right wing noise machine.

However, conservative provocateur and Fox News analyst Erick Erickson wrote today on his site, The Resurgent, that he knows one of the sources, who is a Trump supporter and is so upset by his actions that he's leaking to try and get the man to change.

What sets this story apart for me, at least, is that I know one of the sources. And the source is solidly supportive of President Trump, or at least has been and was during Campaign 2016. But the President will not take any internal criticism, no matter how politely it is given. He does not want advice, cannot be corrected, and is too insecure to see any constructive feedback as anything other than an attack. So some of the sources are left with no other option but to go to the media, leak the story, and hope that the intense blowback gives the President a swift kick in the butt. Perhaps then he will recognize he screwed up. The President cares vastly more about what the press says than what his advisers say. That is a real problem and one his advisers are having to recognize and use, even if it causes messy stories to get outside the White House perimeter. I am told that what the President did is actually far worse than what is being reported. The President does not seem to realize or appreciate that his bragging can undermine relationships with our allies and with human intelligence sources. He also does not seem to appreciate that his loose lips can get valuable assets in the field killed.

This verifies every story that has classified Trump and his merry men as Henry VIII.