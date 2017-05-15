Fox News Blames Wapo For 'Explaining' Trump's Breach To Russia

They are digging really deep over at Fox News.

Discussing the Trump leaked to the Russians news that Wapo story on Fox News' Special Report, James Rosen, tried to smear the Washington Post itself, saying, "Isn't it possible or at least conceivable that the publication of this article could do a lot more to enhance the Russians understanding of this breach then they enjoyed up till now?"

In other words, yes, Trump leaked highly valuable and secret information to the Russians, and our allies are furious over it, but the Post was worse because the Russians weren't smart enough to decipher what Trump had told them.

Charles Krauthammer shot that down immediately, "I can't imagine the Russians have to consult with the Post in order to evaluate how important the information is..."

Not everybody gets their "intelligence" from Fox and Friends, James.

Rosen, an investigative reporter for Fox News, used anonymous sources against the Obama administration to expose a story about North Korea's nuclear capabilities, which they deemed was top secret.

So it's surprising to see Rosen act like a partisan hack against fellow investigative reporters. Except now it's a Republican White House, so yeah.

During the panel, Rosen acted more like Jessie Waters than Bret Baier and inserted his opinions to offset any negative thoughts from the panel about Trump's actions, perceived or otherwise.

Instead of turning right into the story, Rosen played comments from Democrats upset by this news so they could be characterized as hyper-partisans.

Krauthammer would have none of that, and said that what Trump did was potentially very bad.

Setting up Juan Williams, Rosen said that if we believe the WaPo story, maybe the Russians might not notice the gift they were given and replied, "There's a lot unknown here, I gather you are inclined to take the least charitable view of the president's actions?"

Trump needs charity now? Good to know.

Williams was setting up the context that since the Trump campaign is under investigation over possible ties to Russia, this story makes him look worse.

Rosen stopped him right there and gave a lengthy defense of Trump against Juan's allegations.

Brett Hume tried to clean it up and explained how outraged our ally would be over Trump's actions and thought it was Donald's naivety in matters of handling intelligence, rather than anything nefarious.

In another segment after a commercial break, Rosen brought on Laura Ingraham to apologize for Trump and then jumped into conspiracy theory territory.

Rosen said, "Is it possible, Juan, that what we have might be a case where people in the intelligence community opposed to Donald Trump are being tendentious and leaking something to "the Washington Post" that doesn't quite check out?"

In other words, the IC gave a bogus story to the Post because they hate Trump.

That's insane Breitbart alt-right nonsense coming from a man posing as a real journalist.

Then Rosen bashed the Post for not revealing their sources, "I think we could agree that we would feel more comfortable with this information if the source "the Washington Post" had was identified."

WTF? This is coming from a man who uses anonymous sources against another president and had his personal information subpoenaed by that government.

Trump negated all of Rosen's caterwauling by admitting he did give the Russians the classified intelligence.