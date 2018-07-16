Tucker Carlson Blames Mexico For 'Packing The Electorate'

Russian News Agency Fox News geared up their prime time hosts to try to undo the deep harm Treasonous Trump did yesterday when he sided with Vladimir Putin over the American people.

Working hard to generate some counterspin, Tucker had a unique theory. Yes, yes, Russia isn't our best bud, but really, that's not who we need to worry about.

Nay. We have greater concerns, Tucker tells his fellow frat boy, Greg Gutfeld.

"I don't think Russia is our close friend or anything like that," said Tucker. "I think of course they try to interfere in our affairs. They have for a long time. Many countries do. Some more successfully than Russia, like Mexico, which is routinely interfering in our elections by packing our electorate."

"Packing our electorate." As if citizens who aren't white have no business voting? Did Tucker forget his hood when he went on The Five or was he just sending out the SOS to his fellow bigots?

Honestly, I didn't think anyone could be worse than Bill O'Reilly but I was clearly wrong.