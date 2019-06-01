Fox's Tucker Carlson: "Make No Mistake, Mexico Is A Hostile Foreign Power'

Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour carries more water for Dear Leader and his fearmongering over migrants from South America and Mexico. Here's Tucker doing his best to help Trump distract from Mueller with more tariffs this week, calling our third largest trading partner a "hostile foreign power" on this Friday's Tucker Carlson Tonight:

CARLSON: When the United States is attacked by a hostile foreign power it must strike back. And make no mistake Mexico is a hostile foreign power. For decades the Mexican government has sent its poor north to our country. This has allowed that country's criminal oligarchy to maintain power and get even richer but at great expense to us. The flood of illegal workers into the United States has damaged our communities, ruined our schools, burdened our healthcare system and fractured our national unity.