Fox's Carlson Uses Witches' Hex On Kavanaugh As Excuse To Attack Planned Parenthood

Fox host Tucker Carlson with a two-fer: pretending some obscure coven of witches in New York somehow represents the Democratic party, and using them as an excuse to assault women's reproductive rights and Planned Parenthood.

Every time you think this clown couldn't sink any lower, he manages to outdo himself. Here's his latest nonsense from Friday's show, whipping the octogenarians who watch his propaganda hour into a frenzy. The only thing that was missing was trying to tie Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi into the segment somehow, because we all know this is what the right thinks of them.

Here's more from Fox's blog: