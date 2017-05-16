Trump Admits He Shared Info With Russians But It's Totally Cool

You knew it would happen.

After all the surrogate statements and attempts to spin, Trump started tweeting this morning and undermined everything his team did yesterday to contain this scandal:

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

We already knew that. Every major news organization worked hard to confirm it.

The shocked Morning Joe crew went quietly ballistic.

Scarborough pointed out that the White House showed its hand last night when they immediately reached out to the head of the CIA and the head of the NSA "to alert them to the leak of highly classified information."

"The White House at the same time furiously pushing back, calling the Washington Post liars, saying this never happened, sending out General McMaster, who does a non-denial denial, and this morning, the president undercuts everybody and says, yes, i did pass along classified information. Case closed here?"

Former CIA analyst Ned Price said the other thing the White House did yesterday is "they requested that the Washington Post omit key details. And in doing so, the irony here is, the Washington Post showed more discretion than President Trump did in his discussion with the Russians over this threat."

Price said the president has done this morning is "absolutely undercut the denials and the carefully worded statements we have heard yesterday. not only from H.R. McMaster, not only from Dina Powell, not only from Secretary Tillerson, but all of this administration's surrogates claiming that there's nothing to see here, this is more fake news."