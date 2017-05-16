Trump Admits He Shared Info With Russians But It's Totally Cool

By Susie Madrak
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
up

You knew it would happen.

After all the surrogate statements and attempts to spin, Trump started tweeting this morning and undermined everything his team did yesterday to contain this scandal:

We already knew that. Every major news organization worked hard to confirm it.

The shocked Morning Joe crew went quietly ballistic.

Scarborough pointed out that the White House showed its hand last night when they immediately reached out to the head of the CIA and the head of the NSA "to alert them to the leak of highly classified information."

"The White House at the same time furiously pushing back, calling the Washington Post liars, saying this never happened, sending out General McMaster, who does a non-denial denial, and this morning, the president undercuts everybody and says, yes, i did pass along classified information. Case closed here?"

Former CIA analyst Ned Price said the other thing the White House did yesterday is "they requested that the Washington Post omit key details. And in doing so, the irony here is, the Washington Post showed more discretion than President Trump did in his discussion with the Russians over this threat."

Price said the president has done this morning is "absolutely undercut the denials and the carefully worded statements we have heard yesterday. not only from H.R. McMaster, not only from Dina Powell, not only from Secretary Tillerson, but all of this administration's surrogates claiming that there's nothing to see here, this is more fake news."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV