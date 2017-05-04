Adorable Trump Enablers Joe And Mika Are Engaged

I suppose inevitable after Mika's divorce last year and "instant" relationship with Scarborough.

The first couple of cable news Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged to be married, sources have exclusively confirmed to Page Six. The MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-hosts got engaged this past weekend during a romantic trip to the south of France and Monaco to celebrate Brezinski’s 50th birthday. We’re told Scarborough, 54, got down on one knee and proposed at the scenic Bar Bellini at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, which has a breathtaking moonlit outdoor terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

They fell in love over enabling dangerously incompetent politicians, and now they're getting married. It's just been so much fun, watching the sexual tension build as they kept pushing Donald Trump as an acceptable presidential candidate!

And didja know Donald Trump and Jared Kushner were told at Christmas at Mar A Lago, and both offered to perform the ceremony?

In January, when they went to visit Donald Trump in the White House just a little more than a week after his inauguration, Scarborough and Brzezinski sat down for lunch with the president, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, ostensibly to talk to their longtime friend about his first week in office and issues related to women. Once the fish and scalloped potatoes had been served, and special sauces delivered directly to Trump were placed on the table, the couple said that the president came up with an idea: If they planned on getting married, they should consider doing so at Mar-a-Lago or the White House, they recalled. “That’s when Jared interrupted and said, ‘Hey, you know what? I’ve got my license. I could marry you,’” Scarborough said. (A White House spokeswoman had no comment.) According to Scarborough, that’s when Trump snapped from the end of the table, saying: “Why would you marry them? They could have the President of the United States marry them.” I asked them if they would consider the offer now that they are engaged. “The White House that I grew up in was an amazing place. If it weren’t Trump, it might be something to think about,” Brzezinski said. “The mental picture is just fascinating, but the reality is just . . . no. No, no, no, no, no.”

Nice to have bridal options, though, Mika, while the rest of us worry about losing our health insurance -- in part because your show allowed endless call-ins on demand FOR RATINGS from the worst person to ever run for President.

Frances Langum contributed to this post.