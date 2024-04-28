'Who Kills A Puppy?' CNN Panel Blasts Kristi Noem's Killing Spree

CNN contributors blasted South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who reportedly shot a 14-month-old puppy to death.

"This is something that she wrote in her book that she killed a 14-month-old puppy and a goat on her family farm," CNN's Dana Bash said Sunday. "And three horses, she said it wasn't a pleasant job, but it had to be done, and after it was over, I realized another unpleasant job needed to be done, and then she went on to talk about her goat."

CNN's Ana Navarro said she thought the story was "made up" when she first heard it.

"Because number one, I couldn't believe somebody would do that, kill a puppy," Ana Navarro remarked. "Who kills a puppy? And then admit to it. And then write about it in her memoir?"

"I mean, is it something that she thinks is so normal that you actually write about it?" she said. "I'm old enough to remember when Mitt Romney got the bejesus beat out of him because he tied a dog to the car."

Cupp, who said she used dogs to hunt, agreed with Navarro.

"There are 592 other things you can do with a dog that won't hunt besides kill it in front of your kid and construction workers," Cupp opined. "Remember Joni Ernst was talking about castrating pigs when she came in, was running for Senate. Like it's a thing some women feel like they have to do. This does not land."

"My publisher would say, S.E., I cannot, in good consciousness, let you keep this in the book," she added. "It is awful. Maybe she's auditioning for Cruella de Vil."