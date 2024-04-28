Biden Zings Trump At White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Biden got in quite a few shots at Trump at this year's Nerd Prom, which also featured SNL's Colin Jost as the headliner.

“Of course age is an issue. I’m a grown man, and I’m running against a 6-year-old,” Biden said, invoking concerns about his age to jab at Trump. “Age is the only thing we have in common; my vice president actually endorses me!”

Biden made a reference to Trump's ongoing hush money trial — "Stormy weather" — and joked that Trump's odd remarks about Gettysburg were "so embarrassing [that] the statue of Robert E. Lee surrendered again."

Biden also joked about Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert being booted from a "Beetlejuice" musical in September. "We're here as a reminder that folks think what's going on in Congress is political theater. That’s not true. If Congress were theater, they would've thrown out Lauren Boebert a long time ago," he said.