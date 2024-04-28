Biden Zings Trump At White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Biden got in quite a few shots at Trump at this year's Nerd Prom, which also featured SNL's Colin Jost as the headliner.
By HeatherApril 28, 2024

President Biden got in quite a few shots at Trump at this year's Nerd Prom, which also featured SNL's Colin Jost as the headliner.

“Of course age is an issue. I’m a grown man, and I’m running against a 6-year-old,” Biden said, invoking concerns about his age to jab at Trump. “Age is the only thing we have in common; my vice president actually endorses me!”

Biden made a reference to Trump's ongoing hush money trial — "Stormy weather" — and joked that Trump's odd remarks about Gettysburg were "so embarrassing [that] the statue of Robert E. Lee surrendered again."

Biden also joked about Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert being booted from a "Beetlejuice" musical in September. "We're here as a reminder that folks think what's going on in Congress is political theater. That’s not true. If Congress were theater, they would've thrown out Lauren Boebert a long time ago," he said.

As Deadline reported, Biden also "devoted a large chunk to his speech to warning of the threat to the democracy and the press’s role in a free society."

“The stakes couldn’t be higher,” Biden said. “Every single one of us has a role to play, a serious role to play, in making sure democracy endures. American democracy,” Biden said. “…In an age of disinformation, credible information people can trust is more important than ever. That makes you, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart, that makes you more important than ever.”

