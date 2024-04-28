Colin Jost Honors Late Grandfather At White House Correspondents' Dinner

SNL Weekend Update host Colin Jost was this year's headliner at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and he wrapped up his roast with some serious comments about his late grandfather who passed away this past year:

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian honored his grandfather William Kelly, a longtime firefighter on Staten Island who painted houses and worked as a substitute teacher.

“My grandfather, a Staten Island firefighter, voted for you, Mr. President,” said Jost, who jokingly suggested that someone would “vote twice” in November using Kelly’s name.

He continued, “He voted for you and the reason that he voted for you is because you’re a decent man. My grandpa voted for decency and decency is why we’re all here tonight. Decency is how we’re able to be here tonight. Decency is how we’re able to make jokes about each other and one of us doesn’t go to prison after — we go to the Newsmax after-party.” [...]

Jost noted that his grandfather, who died last year, was “another rare Irishman” who didn’t drink because he lost his father and brother to alcoholism.

“And I swear, Mr. President, this is not an age comparison: you remind me of him. Some of your best qualities remind me of his and I will say, he was 95 and he was still great at stairs,” said Jost, in a likely nod to Biden falling on his way up the stairs as he boarded Air Force One in 2021.

“I think it’s because he didn’t try to run up them.”