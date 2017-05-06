Just Over 100 Days In...Are You Angry Enough To Be Inspired?

By Susie Sampson
*(Support Planned Parenthood! Join Emily's List:)

https://www.plannedparenthood.org
www.emilyslist.org

Its been just over 100 days since one of the worst and then one of the best days for democracy in the history of the United States: Trump's inauguration and The Women's March.
And yes, The Women's March was larger. MUCH larger.

Check out the bad...and the good that's been happening (despite Trump). And now that the healthcare bill passed in the House, do EVERYTHING YOU CAN to volunteer & donate to vote out the GOP.

