Keith Olbermann Blasts Hannity For Craven Seth Rich Exploitation

There is probably no better person to rip Sean Hannity for his cynical, craven effort to use the tragic murder of Seth Rich for political distraction than Keith Olbermann, who does not disappoint.

In the process, Hannity and Newt Gingrich are exposed for the sniveling cowards they are.

Yes, Hannity told viewers he wouldn't talk about Seth Rich anymore, but he never apologized to Rich's family for exploiting him. He never apologized to viewers for lying to them.

And then there's this. It appears there may have been some collusion with New Zealand hacker Kim Dotcom to gain access to Rich's account for the purposes of planting some evidence.

Dave Weigel:

According to experts and Rich’s family, the emailed invitation from welcome@mega.nz appeared to be an attempt to gain access to Rich’s email. Joel Rich, who maintains his late son’s Gmail account, did not click the link. Meanwhile, Dotcom was promising on Twitter to prove that the younger Rich had been in contact with WikiLeaks — and Fox News host Sean Hannity was telling his 2.37 million Twitter followers to be ready for a revelation. Hannity had invited Dotcom to appear on his show for what he said on Twitter would be a “#GameChanger” interview. The implication: that Dotcom would finally offer evidence of his claim that Rich had sent internal DNC documents to WikiLeaks before his death. All that began to unravel Tuesday afternoon, when Fox News retracted a story that had claimed the same Rich-WikiLeaks connection, telling readers that the article was “not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting.” Fox News did not respond to a request for comment, but Dotcom wrote on his website that he would not speak further about his allegations.

Watch Olbermann below, via Twitter.

NEW VIDEO: If you're one of the scum selling this Seth Rich story to deflect from this scum Trump: To Hell With You pic.twitter.com/6Iut1RB8av — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 22, 2017

There is a list of advertisers for Hannity's show published here. I'm sure they're just fine with him tormenting a grieving family in order to distract from Trump's woes, right?