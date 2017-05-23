Kimberly Guilfoyle Calls Roger Ailes A 'Champion Of Women'

In its report on Roger Ailes' funeral, conservative Lifezette noted that Kimberly Guilfoyle called him a "champion of women."

In a rather lengthy account of Ailes' funeral by Laura Ingraham's Lifezette website, there was this brief but noteworthy sentence:

Longtime personality Kimberly Guilfoyle remembered Ailes as a “champion of women.”

Regardless of how Guilfoyle may have remembered him, it's pretty incontrovertible that Ailes was a serial harasser of women.

Now, it's possible that Guilfoyle said something like, "Despite his inexcusable behavior at times, Roger was in some ways a champion of women." But I doubt it. Guilfoyle publicly defended Ailes after he was accused in Gretchen Carlson's bombshell lawsuit that proved Ailes' undoing at Fox. Furthermore, Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky, in her recent lawsuit against Ailes and Fox for sexual harassment, alleged that Guilfoyle "sought to recruit Fox News employees and contributors to retaliate against Carlson by publicly disparaging her."

There are also the tweeted comments of former Fox News cohost Bill Schulz, in which he said that all the accusations against Ailes were true and "WE ALL KNEW": In a series of tweets, these three stand out as especially relevant:

U think it's that astounding? Of course u don't. I have zero respect for anyone that defended him. WE ALL KNEW. https://t.co/PxcerfAye0 — Bill Schulz (@BillSchulz) October 25, 2016

@BillSchulz Guilfoyle REALLY went to bat for him. — Troy (@sooners5150) October 25, 2016

She sure did. And it made me laugh on many, many, MANY levels. https://t.co/KQCKDLZceP — Bill Schulz (@BillSchulz) October 25, 2016

Between Guilfoyle and the scary comments of Ailes' son, the funeral sounds like one heck of an event.

