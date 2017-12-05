Mika Chides CNN For 'Politics Porn'?

By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
up

Morning Joe is very, very outraged over the firing of James Comey and the ensuing lies.

In an amusing lack of self-awareness, Mika Brzezinski went after the media for using Kellyanne Conway for what she called "politics porn."

“First of all, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee, Sean Spicer, Mike Pence, now all in the same category, in the Kellyanne category, not credible proved as a liar, made a fool of," she said.

Then she attacked CNN.

“Also note to CNN, sorry, I love CNN, but you've got to stop putting Kellyanne on the air. It’s politics porn. You’re just getting your little ratings crack, ok, but it’s disgusting. There’s nothing that she brings to the table that’s honest. Your hosts know it. Your hosts look pained when they interview her because they know they’re just doing politics porn. They’re not doing news.”

For those of us who followed the past year of Morning Joe enshrining Trump as a man of the people and regularly featuring Kellyanne and other lying members of Trump's entourage, it was quite a moment.

Here's video from last year via The Washington Post. Ahem.


