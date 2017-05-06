The Trump campaign ran on a platform that he would "drain the swamp" by imposing tough restrictions on his own people.

"We are imposing a five year ban on lobbying by executive branch officials," Trump said.

He also said they have a lifetime ban to lobby for foreign countries. I'm not sure how that works if you were already a foreign agent, but maybe Paul Manafort or Gen. Flynn can tell us.

How's that working out so far?

Politico reports:

But three months after Trump moved into the White House, at least nine people who worked on his transition have registered as lobbyists, highlighting holes in the president’s pledge to keep people from cashing in on government service. Many are registered to lobby the same agencies or on the same issues they worked on during the transition, a POLITICO review of lobbying disclosures found.

The swampith is thou hitherto flowing overith with Trump transitioners!