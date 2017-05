Dear Press: We have created a safe zone in our office. Reporters will (1) get the truth and (2) not get body slammed. #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/vPUrrnftLv — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 25, 2017

Congressman Ted Lieu points out that Alternative Facts and Bodyslamming are NOT something Democrats do, so keep your "both sides" "but the Democrats" BS to yourself, mainstream networks.

'Body slam' of reporter -- and reaction to it -- is another sign of America's broken politics https://t.co/1P0LxLSzGR — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) May 25, 2017

