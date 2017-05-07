Paul Ryan Gets Epically Trolled

By Scarce
"Repeal and go fuck yourself" does seem to be the GOP mantra these days, at least for Americans of modest means.

Source: The Hill

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) posed for a photo with a man wearing a shirt that said "Repeal and go f--- yourself," according to an image posted online Saturday.

The shirt is from the podcast "Pod Save America," hosted by several former White House staffers during President Obama's administration.

The Twitter user who posted the image Saturday tagged former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, a co-host for the podcast, who responded to the post.

"I challenge any Friend of the Pod to do better than @minnyconsin just did," he tweeted.


