The Polls For Republicans Are A 'Disaster,' Believe Me

The Republican Party is going down, folks. Public Policy Polling published today:

Voters are both having buyer's remorse about the outcome of the 2016 election and wishing they could return to the good old days of 4 months ago. By an 8 point margin, 49/41, they say they wish Hillary Clinton was President instead of Trump. And by a 16 point margin, 55/39, they say they wish Barack Obama was still in office instead of Trump.

One thing hurting Trump is that Americans expect honesty from their President and his aides, and they feel like they're not getting it. Last week Trump tweeted that it was unreasonable to expect his press staff to always tell the truth, but 77% of voters say they do expect the President's Press Secretaries to tell the truth all the time compared to only 14% who say that isn't that expectation. Only 38% of voters say they consider Trump to be honest, to 55% who say they don't think he is. And a majority of voters (51%) outright say they consider Trump to be a liar to 41% who say they disagree with that characterization.

One issue that's not going away is Trump's failure to release his tax returns. 62% of voters continue to think he needs to release them, to only 29% who think it's not necessary for him to. 61% would even support a law requiring candidates for President to release 5 years of tax returns in order to appear on the ballot, with just 28% opposed to such a provision.