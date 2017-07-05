Reince Priebus Lies About Trump Keeping His Campaign Promises With AHCA Bill

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus did his best during an interview on Fox News Sunday to downplay the damage their so-called "health care" bill will do to Americans who have pre-existing conditions, despite the fact that the legislation that just passed the House will greatly weaken the protections for those people.

Priebus: Trump won’t 'let you down' if you have pre-existing conditions:

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday that President Trump won’t “let you down” if you have pre-existing conditions, referring to the recently passed House bill to repeal and replace key ObamaCare provisions. “If you have a pre-existing condition, this president is not going to let you down,” Priebus told host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” Priebus said the new GOP healthcare bill, the American Health Care Act, won’t affect Americans with pre-existing conditions if their healthcare coverage through their employers, if they have continuous coverage, if they have Medicare or Medicaid. He also said Republicans put "billions upon billions of dollars into high-risk pools to buy down any premium that they would have to pay for, and that's just in the House bill." Trump vowed on the campaign trail to "take care of everybody" if he won. [...] Priebus on Sunday said Trump kept his promise. Trump last Thursday said that the Senate could change the GOP healthcare bill "a little bit” before it goes to a vote in the upper chamber. "It could be maybe even better. It's a very good bill right now,” he said.

I wouldn't count on what comes out of the Senate being much better, if ar all, than what just passed the House.

Wallace, of course, didn't bother to ask him about the fact that those high risk pools have been tried and don't work and never have, and that they're woefully underfunded.

Priebus, like most of the Trump surrogates who appeared on the Sunday shows, was given a pass while he lied to the cameras about what this godawful bill they passed actually does. Count on the public remaining woefully uninformed about the damage that's coming if anything remotely close to what the House just pushed through passes the Senate if this is how the media is going to continue to cover the issue.