Removing Confederate Monuments In Louisiana, New Orleans Mayor Gives Speech For The Ages

By Frances Langum
It's about time.

New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu gave a speech for the ages. A speech that will be taught for years to come.

A speech that put all that "The South will rise again" baloney in its proper dustbin.

He said what needed to be said:

The Confederacy was on the wrong side of history and humanity. It sought to tear apart our nation and subjugate our fellow Americans to slavery. This is the history we should never forget and one that we should never again put on a pedestal to be revered.

As a community, we must recognize the significance of removing New Orleans’ Confederate monuments. It is our acknowledgment that now is the time to take stock of, and then move past, a painful part of our history. Anything less would render generations of courageous struggle and soul-searching a truly lost cause.

The full transcript is here. If you watch nothing else today, watch this.


