Rep. Darrell Issa Cowers On Roof Of His Office Rather Than Facing Constituents
Rep. Darrell Issa isn't a favorite with his constituents these days. Not at all. His votes for the dreadful ACA replacement and more have mobilized constituents to show up and challenge him.
The only problem is, he doesn't want to be challenged. Not at all.
Here is one of his challengers mocking him earlier today for hiding out on the roof of his office.
He is apparently afraid of these people:
Here's a better picture of them.
Being the brave elected official that he is, Issa then headed up to the roof to take pictures of the people waiting to discuss his actions as their elected representative. Also, apparently, he wanted to let San Diego Union-Leader reporter Joshua Stewart know he was not happy. Not happy at all.
(He didn't)
(Oh, the spin is precious, isn't it?)
Take THAT, you reporter! And THAT!
Darrell just isn't a happy camper. Then again, neither are his constituents, and they're in a position to do something about it.
(h/t Raw Story)
