Rep. Darrell Issa Cowers On Roof Of His Office Rather Than Facing Constituents

Rep. Darrell Issa isn't a favorite with his constituents these days. Not at all. His votes for the dreadful ACA replacement and more have mobilized constituents to show up and challenge him.

The only problem is, he doesn't want to be challenged. Not at all.

Here is one of his challengers mocking him earlier today for hiding out on the roof of his office.

Yes, this is really @DarrellIssa on the roof of his district office building. Too afraid to come speak with assembled constituents below. pic.twitter.com/wCYRjO8Ev8 — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 30, 2017

He is apparently afraid of these people:

Several hundred in front of @DarrellIssa's office this AM. Issa came out for 5 minutes but refused to engage with those across the street. pic.twitter.com/z6XEw1FPLy — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 30, 2017

Here's a better picture of them.

Being the brave elected official that he is, Issa then headed up to the roof to take pictures of the people waiting to discuss his actions as their elected representative. Also, apparently, he wanted to let San Diego Union-Leader reporter Joshua Stewart know he was not happy. Not happy at all.

I just received an unprompted call from @DarrellIssa who said he tried, unsuccessfully to speak with protesters outside his district office. — Joshua Stewart (@jptstewart) May 30, 2017

(He didn't)

.@DarrellIssa said the protesters wouldnt' speak with him, so he went up to the roof and took pictures. — Joshua Stewart (@jptstewart) May 30, 2017

(Oh, the spin is precious, isn't it?)

.then @DarrellIssa called me an "operative" for his opponents, and " It's interesting that the paper has become as small as your words.” — Joshua Stewart (@jptstewart) May 30, 2017

Take THAT, you reporter! And THAT!

Darrell just isn't a happy camper. Then again, neither are his constituents, and they're in a position to do something about it.

