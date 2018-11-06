Before Polls Open, Darrell Issa Concedes His District

Retiring Congressman Darrell Issa, told Fox News' Bill Hemmer this morning that district CA-49 is already a win for the Democrats.

That's a nasty thing to do the the Republican candidate, Diane Harkey. Why would you concede HER race even before the polls opened today?

This was very weird even for the allegedly corrupt and useless Issa.

Rule One of politics is, never try and suppress your own base of voters, because even if they don't vote for your replacement, there are several ballot measures and down ticket elections your party may support.

But Issa threw all that away this morning on Fox News.

Bill Hemmer asked the Congressman his opinion for today, "What gives?"

"My district was never in play," Rep. Issa said.

Rep. Issa continued, “It was never funded and quite frankly, we know the results already and there will be a Democrat representing La Jolla and Solana Beach for the first time in a number of years."

He then went on to brag how he took the district away from the Democratic party years ago.

Issa said, “Someday it will be taken back, but for now, California is leaning very hard to the Left.”

After Issa told Fox News that California has turned hard to the Left he predicted the R's would only lose one more seat, but as Howie predicts, Orange County, traditionally the bedrock of right-wing John Bircher nuts, is very much in play today for the Democrats.

Especially if there is a big Latino turnout.