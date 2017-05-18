Report: Joe Lieberman Is Top Pick For FBI Director

CNN is reporting that Joe Lieberman is Trump's top choice for FBI Director.

Brooke Baldwin broke in just now to report it, citing sources inside the administration and two others who say Lieberman is leading the candidates.

"We know the president has met with him and we're told it's close," Baldwin reported. "The source has the impression it's highly likely this is close to being a done deal."

Yes, THAT Joe Lieberman. And if you read between the lines here, it would seem that his relationship with Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain are likely to be the deal-sealers here.

"Since [Graham and McCain] have been two of the people from the president's own party asking for a special select committee or really looking to have some independence of the Russia investigation, they've gotten what they are looking for with the special counsel," said CNN's David Chalian, "And if they're advocating for their dear friend Joe Lieberman to be the FBI director, I imagine that would have some sway in President Trump's mind as well."

Well, that, and I can think of no better way to infuriate Democrats than to propose Joe Lieberman for literally anything.

This post will be updated with any news as it breaks.